The Pirates claimed Fernandez off waivers from the Cardinals on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Pittsburgh designated lefty reliever Cam Vieaux for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Fernandez. The 25-year-old right-hander had made 13 appearances out of St. Louis' bullpen this season, logging a 2.93 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings.