The Pirates recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

With David Bednar (oblique) headed for the injured list, Bruihl will be called upon to fill the open spot in Pittsburgh's bullpen. The 26-year-old southpaw has given up four earned runs in 5.1 big-league innings this season, though he owns a 2.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 24.1 frames in the minors. He'll be used in middle relief while with the Pirates.