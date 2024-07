The Pirates designated Bruihl for assignment Sunday.

Pittsburgh will move Bruihl off its 40-man roster to open up a spot for right-handed reliever Brent Honeywell, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Sunday's game against the Mets. Before he was optioned to Indianapolis on June 27, Bruihl made seven relief appearances for the Pirates, giving up six earned runs on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings.