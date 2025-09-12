The Pirates reinstated Lawrence (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Elbow inflammation has kept Lawrence on the injured list since late April, but after more than four months on the shelf, the 30-year-old has been cleared to help out the Pirates for the final stage of the regular season. Lawrence was off to a strong start before getting hurt, posting a 0.79 ERA in 11.1 frames, but he struggled during his rehab assignment while surrendering seven earned runs in 7.1 innings. He'll likely be limited to middle relief upon rejoining Pittsburgh's bullpen. Meanwhile, the Pirates will send Colin Holderman to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear a roster spot.