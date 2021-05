Tom went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Cubs.

The 26-year-old launched the first homer of his major-league career during the fourth inning Saturday, which accounted for Pittsburgh's only run production of the afternoon. Tom has a .143/.273/.229 slash line with a home run, six walks, six RBI and two runs through his first 17 big-league games.