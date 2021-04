The Pirates placed Tom on the 10-day injured list Friday due to an unspecified reason.

The lack of an injury designation could indicate that Tom is being placed on the COVID-19 injured list, but the Pirates have yet to provide any clarity on the matter. The Pirates claimed Tom off waivers from the Athletics two days prior to placing him on the IL, so the 26-year-old may just need to clear COVID-19 intake testing over the next few days before he's eligible to debut for his new team.