Tom went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to San Diego.
He's 3-for-29 split between Oakland and Pittsburgh in 2021. While Tom has just two hits in 13 at-bats for the Bucs, he's walked five times (averaging 4.45 pitches-per-plate-appearance). The 26-year-old has misplayed multiple balls in the outfield and run the bases poorly, but he's likely earned more playing time with his solid at-bats. Furthermore, the Rule 5 pick has little competition in the outfield right now.