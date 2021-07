Tom was placed on the 10-day injured list with a low back strain Saturday, retroactive to July 2.

Tom didn't appear in Friday's loss to the Brewers, and he was apparently dealing with a back injury that will put him on the shelf through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear when the 27-year-old could return to action, but Jared Oliva could see increased playing time in the coming days since Gregory Polanco (hip) is considered day-to-day.