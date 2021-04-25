Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said he expects Tom to join the team in Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Kansas City, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Tom has yet to join the team since being claimed off waivers from Oakland on Wednesday, presumably COVID-19 intake testing-related reasons. He won't count against the Pirates' 26-man active roster for the time being, but Pittsburgh will have to clear a spot for him once he's officially in the fold. Tom could end up getting a look in center field after the Pirates already dropped their primary two options at the position -- Dustin Fowler and Anthony Alford -- from the 40-man roster last week.