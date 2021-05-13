site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-kaai-tom-on-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ka'ai Tom: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tom isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants.
Tom had gone 1-for-9 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts across the last three games. Ben Gamel will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read