Tom will start in left field and will bat eighth Sunday against the Cardinals, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

He'll be picking up his third straight start after going 1-for-4 with four walks since joining the Pirates this week after being claimed off waivers from Oakland. Tom will be manning left field in place of Phillip Evans, who is sitting amid a 6-for-54 slide at the plate over his last three games. If Tom can continue to get on base at a healthy clip, he could end up unseating Evans for an everyday role.