Tom will remain with the major-league club after serving as the team's 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
This doesn't come as a surprise, as it was reported that the Pirates would try to find a way to keep Tom on the major-league roster. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment and JT Brubaker was placed on the bereavement list in corresponding roster moves.
