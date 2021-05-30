Tom will remain with the major-league club after serving as the team's 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as it was reported that the Pirates would try to find a way to keep Tom on the major-league roster. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment and JT Brubaker was placed on the bereavement list in corresponding roster moves.