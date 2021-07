Tom (back) has resumed baseball activities and the club is optimistic he'll be able to return from the injured list shortly after next week's All-Star break, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Tom hit the IL last Saturday with a low back strain. The fact that the outfielder has already resumed baseball activities is a strong indication that he'll be able to avoid going on a rehab assignment as he looks to be activated shortly after the Pirates return from the All-Star break July 16.