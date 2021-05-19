site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-kaai-tom-retreats-to-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ka'ai Tom: Retreats to bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tom isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Tom had gone 1-for-5 with an RBI across the last two games. Ben Gamel will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read