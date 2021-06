Tom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Though the Marlins have a right-hander (Sandy Alcantara) on the hill, the lefty-hitting Tom will take a seat in favor Ben Gamel. The Pirates may just be holding Tom out as a precaution, given that the rookie recently shook off a wrist injury. Tom started both of the last two games in the Pittsburgh outfield, going 1-for-7 with an RBI and a run.