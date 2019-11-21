Play

Hayes was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This was a forgone conclusion on the final day to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Hayes is excellent in the field and is a good runner on the bases. He didn't kick the door down offensively at Triple-A last season (92 wRC+) and should return there at the start of the upcoming campaign. Clearly the Pirates' third baseman of the future, he could earn a promotion sometime this summer.

