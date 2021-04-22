Hayes aggravated his left wrist injury Wednesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hayes was with the team in Detroit and appeared set to return within a few days, but his wrist felt worse again after taking some swings. He'll be re-examined by a hand specialist, at which point a new timeline for his return should become clear.
