Hayes went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored and one steal in Friday's 14-7 win over the Mets.

Hayes had himself a night Friday, tying career-highs with five hits and four RBI in a 14-7 win. The young third basemen had been tweaking his approach at the plate since last week at the end of their road trip, and it has certainly paid dividends. Over his last 29 at-bats since, he has a scorching .516 average (17-for-29) to go along with two home runs and nine RBI with just three strikeouts.