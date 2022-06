Hayes went 1-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Nationals.

Hayes had the potential for a much bigger game, as he punched out twice and stranded five runners on base. Nevertheless, he managed to drive in his 25th run of the season and also came around to tally his 33rd run scored. Since returning from a two-game absence caused by a shoulder injury, Hayes has gone 4-for-17 with no extra-base hits across four starts.