Hayes went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Two run-scoring singles brought Hayes' RBI total to 12 through 19 games this season. Wednesday was his first multi-hit game since June 6, a positive sign for the 24-year-old, whose average had dropped to .258 entering the day. Though the Pirates' lineup as a whole has been unremarkable this year, Hayes is surrounded by enough talent in Adam Frazier, Brian Reynolds and Colin Moran to be a legitimate offensive contributor going forward.