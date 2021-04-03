Hayes left Saturday's game against the Cubs with an apparent hand injury, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Hayes appeared to be hurt after fouling off a pitch. He was later checked out after sliding back into first on a pickoff attempt, though he initially remained in the game. He's since been replaced by Erik Gonzalez. The exact nature and severity of Hayes' injury are not yet clear.
