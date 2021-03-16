Hayes went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI against Baltimore on Monday.

He's hitting .417 in 24 spring at-bats with five doubles, one triple and one home run. Hayes is also showing plate discipline, compiling a 2:2 BB:K. The 24-year-old is quickly becoming the face of the franchise. Projections for the third baseman aren't easy because while he's done very well in 24 MLB games (.376 batting average in 85 at-bats), he's hit .279 overall in five minor-league campaigns.