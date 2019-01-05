Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Headed to big-league camp
The Pirates announced Saturday that Hayes would attend spring training with the big club, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The top position prospect in the organization, Hayes slashed .293/.375/.444 with seven home runs and 12 steals across 508 plate appearances at Double-A Altoona last season while providing elite defense at the hot corner. While the invitation to big-league camp is a deserved reward for Hayes, he'll likely be ticketed for Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the campaign and is expected to spend most of 2019 in the minors.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Slumping since return•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Finding groove at Double-A•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Still waiting for power to arrive•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Off to good start at High-A•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Done for the season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst