The Pirates announced Saturday that Hayes would attend spring training with the big club, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The top position prospect in the organization, Hayes slashed .293/.375/.444 with seven home runs and 12 steals across 508 plate appearances at Double-A Altoona last season while providing elite defense at the hot corner. While the invitation to big-league camp is a deserved reward for Hayes, he'll likely be ticketed for Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the campaign and is expected to spend most of 2019 in the minors.