Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Hayes is hitless in 10 career at-bats against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, so he will get a breather with Burns on the bump Monday night. Rodolfo Castro will man the hot corner in Hayes' place.
