Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Cardinals. He was also caught stealing.

Hayes absolutely clobbered a Steven Matz pitch to center to start the game. The homer was the first of the season for the third baseman, and it was his first stolen base of the young campaign as well. This is just the third multi-hit game of the season for Hayes as he came into this contest with just eight hits in his last 47 at-bats, but this is a friendly reminder of how talented the 26-year-old is.