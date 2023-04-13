Hayes is batting leadoff Thursday at St. Louis.
Hayes is slashing just .149/.184/.213 through 49 plate appearances this season, but he'll look to get it going Thursday against the Cardinals and left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Ji Hwan Bae is hitting eighth.
