Hayes was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right index finger injury, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes suffered the injury during Tuesday's game for Triple-A Indianapolis, and while the severity of the issue is not yet known, it will force the well-regarded youngster to miss at least one week. Prior to landing on the minor-league IL, Hayes was slashing .241/.333/.388 with three homers and eight stolen bases in 58 games for Indianapolis.