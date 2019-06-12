Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Lands on minor-league IL
Hayes was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right index finger injury, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hayes suffered the injury during Tuesday's game for Triple-A Indianapolis, and while the severity of the issue is not yet known, it will force the well-regarded youngster to miss at least one week. Prior to landing on the minor-league IL, Hayes was slashing .241/.333/.388 with three homers and eight stolen bases in 58 games for Indianapolis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal