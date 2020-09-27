Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.
Hayes gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the third inning with his fifth homer of the season. The 23-year-old hit safely in his last eight games, going 16-for-31 (.516) with three homers, eight runs scored and four RBI in that span. He ended the year with a .376/.442/.682 slash line across 95 plate appearances. Hayes figures to have a good chance at the starting job at third base in 2021.
