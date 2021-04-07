Hayes (wrist) continues to improve but may not immediately return after serving 10 days on the injured list, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Director of Medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Hayes is "making daily improvements" but has yet to swing a bat or play catch. Tomczyk added that the injury was more severe than the original day-to-day diagnosis. "Obviously we want him back as safely and expeditiously as we can with the long term in mind," Tomczyk said. "So if it's not day 11, it's not day 11. We want him to feel strong. We want him to feel confident. We want him to be healthy for the majority of the season." Hayes is eligible to return to action April 14.