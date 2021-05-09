Hayes (wrist/hand) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Manager Derek Shelton said the 24-year-old didn't suffer a setback, and the third baseman will continue on his current progression. The Pirates haven't provided an official timeline for his return, but Hayes now won't be eligible to be activated until early June. He has been swinging in the batting cage without any soreness and will have nearly a full month to complete his recovery and rehab from the hand and wrist issues.