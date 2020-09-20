site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not starting against St. Louis
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hayes is not in Sunday's starting lineup against the Cardinals.
The rookie went 2-for-4 with a double and homer in Saturday's loss. JT Riddle will take Hayes' spot at third base for the late afternoon start.
