Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Hayes has gone 2-for-13 with two runs and two steals through the first three games of the season, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Jared Triolo will step in at the hot corner and bat seventh.
