Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes isn't part of the Pirates' starting nine for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Hayes made nine consecutive starts, making Friday's breather well-deserved. During that stretch, Hayes went 5-for-31 (.161) with three RBI and three runs scored. Jared Triolo will bat eighth and play third Friday.
