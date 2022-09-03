Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hayes exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays due to left shoulder discomfort and is considered day-to-day, but he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Rodolfo Castro will start at the hot corner and bat fifth Saturday.
