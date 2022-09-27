Hayes is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
He missed time recently with a back issue, so perhaps the Pirates just want to give Hayes a day off here and there over the final nine days of the season. Rodolfo Castro slides over to third base while Ji-hwan Bae is starting at second base.
