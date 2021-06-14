Hayes will bat second and start at third base Monday against the Nationals.

Hayes, who is 3-for-6 against Monday starter Jon Lester, has at least one hit in each of the 11 games he's started and finished in 2021. He holds a slash line of .302/.362/.605 with three homers in 47 plate appearances, picking up where he left off after an impressive 2020 showing. Perhaps most importantly, the 24-year-old hasn't reported any recurrence of the wrist injury that forced him to the 60-day injured list earlier in the season.