Hayes went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI in Monday's 5-0 win against the Royals.

Hayes reached safely in each of his five plate appearances, finishing with his fourth career game of at least four hits. The third baseman's lone extra-base knock was a double that plated a run in the third frame. Hayes has been swinging a hot stick for about three weeks, racking up 11 multi-hit games in 19 contests since Aug. 8. He's batting .372 (29-for-78) with five homers, six doubles, one triple, 17 RBI and 12 runs over that span.