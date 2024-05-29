Hayes is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

After being activated from the injured list Tuesday, Hayes had to wait a day to make his return to the lineup due to a rainout creating a doubleheader Wednesday. He started at third base and played all eight innings in the field in the Pirates' 8-0 loss in the first game of the day, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Hayes should settle back into an everyday role at the hot corner, but the Pirates won't have him play two full games in his first day back in the lineup. Jared Triolo will fill in for him at third base in the second game of the day.