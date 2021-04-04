The Pirates placed Hayes (wrist) on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Hayes was initially labeled as day-to-day after injuring his left wrist during an at-bat in Saturday's loss, but because the inflammation he experienced was making it difficult for him to squeeze his glove, the Pirates elected to shut him down temporarily. The Pirates recalled Wilmer Difo from the taxi squad to add depth at third base in the short term, but Phillip Evans will likely serve as the primary starter at the position while Hayes is on the mend. Pittsburgh seems hopeful that Hayes will be in store for a minimum-length stay on the IL.