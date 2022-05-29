Hayes went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 4-2 victory over San Diego on Saturday.
Hayes singled in the third and fifth inning before connecting on a go-ahead three-run shot off Taylor Rogers in the top of the ninth for his second three-hit game this week. Surprisingly enough, the long ball was the 25-year-old's first as his first 11 extra-base hits were all doubles, and his .092 isolated power ranks bottom 25 in the league. Hayes has never been a huge power threat with 11 homers in 120 games prior to this season but should see an uptick in long balls soon.