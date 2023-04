Hayes went 2-for-4 with a double while scoring a run and stealing a base in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

It's the first steal of the season for Hayes. The third baseman also has his second multi-hit effort of the season, and it helps break a 0-for-11 skid over his last three games. With the pair of hits, Hayes is now slashing .159/.178/.227 over 44 at-bats.