Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Cubs.

The third baseman spoiled Chicago's shutout bid by taking Javier Assad deep in the third inning. Hayes is wrapping up a big second-half breakout, and since coming off the IL in early August, he's slashing .309/.349/.562 through 40 games with nine of his 14 homers on the season -- a power pace supported by his 93rd percentile average exit velocity, 89th percentile hard-hit rate and career-best 13.1 degree launch angle and 39 percent flyball rate in 2023.