Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two total RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Hayes has seven multi-hit efforts with two homers and four doubles over his last 11 contests. His blast Saturday opened the scoring for the Pirates in the first inning, though it quickly went downhill for the home team. Hayes is up to 10 homers, 48 RBI, 45 runs scored and nine stolen bases while slashing .264/.303/.432 over 96 games this season.