Hayes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
After hitting a single to open the bottom of the sixth inning, Hayes stole second base against the battery of Chris Martin and Willson Contreras. Hayes has had a couple health scares recently -- his ankle leading up to Opening Day, and then his thumb/forearm in the first few days of the season -- but he hasn't missed a start so far. Hayes has led off the past two games against left-handed pitching.
