Hayes went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Twins.

The third baseman is up to four steals on the season, and all of them have come in his last eight games. Hayes is also batting .323 (10-for-31) over that stretch with a homer, four RBI and six runs, and he seems fully recovered from the back issues that cost him most of May and which may have contributed to his .239/.317/.318 slash line in April.