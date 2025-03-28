Hayes went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases Thursday against the Marlins.
Hayes helped create some offense for Pittsburgh in the fifth inning, reaching base on a single with two outs. He proceeded to steal both second and third base, the latter of which was on a double steal. Hayes has been a fantasy disappointment for much of his career, though he has the potential for stolen base upside at an atypical position.
