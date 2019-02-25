Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Walks it off in grand style
Hayes went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs Sunday, including a walk-off grand slam against the Marlins.
While he's not expected to debut for the Pirates until late in 2019 or 2020, Hayes gave Pittsburgh a glimpse of the possibilities to come. He's listed behind Jung Ho Kang and Colin Moran on the depth chart, but his glove is already major-league ready. Hayes' ability to hit for power is about the only aspect of his game still in question. The 22-year-old slashed .293/.375/.444 with seven homers in 437 at-bats for Double-A Altoona in 2018. He did collect 31 doubles (along with 12 stolen bases), providing hope that the power will eventually show up.
