Kela (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Kela has been cleared to rejoin the Pirates after a positive COVID-19 test set him back to start the season. With Nick Burdi (elbow) out the season, Kela should step in as the team's unquestioned closer. Miguel Del Pozo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Keone Kela: Will return Thursday•
-
Pirates' Keone Kela: Another step closer to return•
-
Pirates' Keone Kela: Not expected back Monday or Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Keone Kela: Will retain closing gig•
-
Pirates' Keone Kela: Not expected back Monday or Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Keone Kela: Cleared for workouts•