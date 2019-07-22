Kela (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and then given a two-game suspension due to a violation of his contract Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kela was finally activated from the injured list after recovering from a shoulder injury, though he'll have to wait at least two more games to return to action after being dealt a suspension. He'll be eligible to return beginning Wednesday against the Cardinals.

