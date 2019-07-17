Kela (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kela has made a pair of rehab appearances for Indianapolis over the past week, allowing two runs and striking out three across 1.1 innings. The right-hander has been sidelined since early May with shoulder inflammation and will likely need multiple more minor-league appearances before being cleared to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories